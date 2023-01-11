Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie has been studying superstar LeBron James and implementing “everything” that the 18-time All-Star has shown him this season.

There may not be a better player in the NBA to emulate, and the Lakers rookie has really applied himself to become a better player.

“Christie had just settled into his hotel room in Sacramento,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote. “It was a few days before Christmas, and the Lakers were in town to play the [Sacramento] Kings the next day. And Christie, a 19-year-old rookie, wanted to know his future first-ballot Hall of Fame teammate’s secrets. “James, who has enjoyed unprecedented longevity in the NBA in part because of legendary recovery and treatment, sent Christie back a list of all of the tools and tactics he uses to stay spry as a 38-year-old in Year 20. “Christie has studied James’ pre- and postgame routines throughout the season. And for the past three weeks, he’s been implementing everything James shared with him, ranging from icing his knees and feet to using Normatec boots to cold showers and foam rolling and stretching.”

The Lakers took Christie with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has struggled to break into the rotation at times this season, but he’s been called upon recently with injuries to Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Christie has played 16 or more minutes in three straight games, and he made his first career start in the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 9. In that game, Christie finished with 14 points (a career-high), three rebounds and one assist.

The future is bright for the young guard, especially if he’s going to follow things that James has done to stay at the top of his game for so long.

The four-time NBA champion is on pace to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record this season, and he’s playing at an extremely high level, even though he just turned 38.

It’s great to see Christie taking initiative to learn from James while the two are teammates. It shows just how committed Christie is to making the most of his opportunity with the Lakers.

Christie played collegiately at Michigan State University, making the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in his lone college season.

The Lakers are going to need Christie to play a solid role until Reaves and Walker return, and there’s a chance he can carve out an even bigger role for himself by playing well over the next few weeks.

Los Angeles is back in the playoff picture in the West, sitting just half a game out of the No. 10 seed. A lot of that is because of James’ impressive play while Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup with a stress reaction in his right foot.

While having a career as successful and as long as James’ is going to be a tough thing to achieve, it appears Christie is taking all the right steps to keep himself healthy.

After being in and out of the lineup early in the season, it’s probably a good thing that Christie has learned James’ routine so he can stay ready when his number is called.

The Lakers have produced some solid young guards that were either undrafted or second-round picks in recent seasons, including Reaves, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Christie is looking to add his name to that list and hopefully help the Lakers make the playoffs this season.