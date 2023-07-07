Report: Mavericks considered sign-and-trade with Lakers for former starting sniper

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly considered a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for shooter Malik Beasley this offseason.

Beasley ended up agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Dallas considered a sign-and-trade possibility with the Lakers for Beasley during the process, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto wrote.

The Lakers declined Beasley’s team option this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Beasley came to Los Angeles during the trade deadline in the 2022-23 season. He was a part of the three-team deal that sent D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles as well.

The Lakers made the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season, but Beasley fell out of the rotation in the playoffs. That made him expendable for Los Angeles this offseason, especially since his team option was worth more than $16 million.

The Mavericks could have used another shooter to put around Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, but ultimately the team decided not to make a move for Beasley, clearing the way for him to sign with Milwaukee.

The sharpshooter should have a chance to thrive with the Bucks alongside stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Beasley is hoping to earn consistent minutes with the Bucks to increase his value for when he hits free agency again next offseason.

A first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Beasley appeared in 26 regular season games for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dallas did make some additions to its roster this offseason, signing guard Seth Curry and executing a sign-and-trade deal for Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. After missing the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, Dallas is hoping both role players can shine alongside Doncic and Irving.

The Lakers did a solid job of replacing the losses of Beasley, Walker and Dennis Schroder, who all agreed to deals with new teams this offseason.

Los Angeles added Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince while also retaining Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Russell. Those moves should keep the Lakers in contention for an NBA title in the 2023-24 season.