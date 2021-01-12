Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris has been assessed a $35,000 fine for his role in Sunday’s altercation with the Houston Rockets’ DeMarcus Cousins.

The incident took place with 2:15 left in the first quarter after Morris committed a flagrant 1 foul on Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate, knocking him to the ground on a play away from the ball. Cousins retaliated and shoved Morris, who shoved back before a scuffle between both teams ensued.

Both players were issued technical fouls on the play, with Morris being ejected. Cousins was fined $10,000 as well for his actions.

The Lakers ended up beating the Rockets handily 120-102 once the dust settled.

Morris and Cousins were teammates on last year’s championship team, however, Cousins never suited up for the Lakers due to an offseason ACL tear he suffered before the 2019-20 season.