Report: Marc Gasol to retire from international game and finish out contract with Lakers
- Updated: August 2, 2021
With NBA free agency underway, there has been some uncertainty about the depth chart of the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly in the frontcourt.
Center Marc Gasol, who played for the Purple and Gold this past season, will return and satisfy the final year of his contract with the team.
After losing to Team USA Marc Gasol confirmed he will comeback for a 13th season and finish out his contract with the Lakers.
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 3, 2021
Gasol, 36, signed with the Lakers last offseason. Although he played poorly early in the season, he started to come on strong down the stretch of the campaign.
Perhaps his biggest value to the team is his 3-point shooting. In the 2020-21 NBA season, he made 41.0 percent of his attempts from downtown.
He also has the ability to play strong position defense against other widebody centers such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.
With Gasol back, the Lakers’ rotation at the center position seems set. Earlier on Monday, Dwight Howard agreed to return to the team.
It also appears that superstar big man Anthony Davis will play more minutes than before at the center position in an attempt to accommodate the arrival of fellow superstar Russell Westbrook.