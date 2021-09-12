Report: Marc Gasol set to continue career with Girona in Spain

It sounds like former Los Angeles Lakers big man Marc Gasol is going back home.

The veteran is reportedly heading to Spain to play for Girona. The signing could be announced as early as Monday.

Funnily enough, Gasol owns the team. He has a long history with Girona, as he also played for the team before his NBA career began.

There’s always a chance Gasol could return to the NBA at some point down the road, but it seems like his career in the league could be over. If that’s the case, it was a solid run for the big man.

He has career NBA averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to complement a 48.1 percent shooting clip from the field and 36.0 percent shooting clip from 3-point land.

The veteran spent a little under 11 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and was named to three All-Star teams during his time there. During his prime, he was one of the top frontcourt players in the league.

Gasol won an NBA title in the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors. He was a major contributor to Toronto’s title run that year. He’ll always be able to say that he won an NBA championship.