Report: Marc Gasol a ‘name to watch’ for Golden State Warriors

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers traded veteran center Marc Gasol, partly to clear room for the incoming DeAndre Jordan.

According to a report, there may be a chance that Gasol ends up playing for the Golden State Warriors.

“Marc Gasol is a name to watch,” wrote Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “He just wiggled his way away from the Lakers and, according to an ESPN report, plans to remain in Spain while sorting out the next (and perhaps last) phase of his playing career. “Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had [Klay] Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency. It may never materialize, but he has the exact passing acumen and center skill set that has traditionally fit [Steve] Kerr’s offense best, similar to David West and Andrew Bogut.”

If Gasol still has something left in the tank, and if he wants to continue playing in the NBA, his ability to hit 3-pointers and the open man in the halfcourt could fit in well with the Warriors’ style of play.

Although he was somewhat inconsistent last season, he ended up shooting a stellar 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Regardless of where he ends up, Gasol has had a very solid career. He was a significant part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the NBA championship in 2019, and for years he was lauded for his post game and passing.

Combined with his international career playing for the Spanish national team, Gasol may have a real shot at reaching the Hall of Fame.