Report: Magic Johnson joining bid to buy Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson reportedly is joining a bid to buy the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Johnson is joining a group that includes Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris.

“NBA legend Magic Johnson has joined a group bidding to buy the Denver Broncos, a source confirmed to The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “The news was first reported by Sportico on Thursday morning. Johnson is joining the group led by Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.”

Johnson, who is one of the greatest players in Lakers history, is also a part owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Broncos were previously owned by the Bowlen family, but now Johnson has a chance to put his name to an NFL franchise.

Denver has struggled since winning the Super Bowl with quarterback Peyton Manning, but the Broncos made a huge splash in the offseason by trading for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver finished in last place in the AFC West during the 2021 season, but it is primed to improve in 2022.

Johnson has made several ventures in different professional sports, as he was a part of the Lakers’ front office as well.

The Hall of Famer played for the Lakers from the 1979-80 season through the 1990-91 season before he was diagnosed with HIV. Johnson was forced to retire from basketball before returning in the 1995-96 season.

In the 1995-96 campaign, Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. He appeared in 32 games, but the legendary Laker decided that was enough for his basketball career.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson’s ownership group can win the bid for the Broncos ahead of the 2022 NFL season.