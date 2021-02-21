The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday night.

The Lakers announced their starting lineup for Saturday’s showdown, but they will be without Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) and Anthony Davis (calf strain).

Instead, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews will start at guard with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol rounding out the starting five.

Starters tonight will be same as last game: LeBron, KCP, Matthews, Kuzma and Gasol — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 20, 2021

The Lakers are 22-8 this season and are looking like a team that could repeat as NBA champions this season.

As for Miami, the Heat have struggled after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season.

Miami is just 12-17 this season and is the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Lakers are currently the team that is banged up, while Miami is starting to get healthy with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup over the past few weeks.

The Lakers and Heat will tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST on Saturday.