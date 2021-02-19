Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving squared off last night in the Lakers’ 109-98 loss.

James and Irving were teammates together with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a title in 2016.

Both players had amazing NBA Finals appearances, but their relationship deteriorated when Irving requested a trade from the Cavs.

According to a report, it would take Irving calling James to apologize for the two stars to be “cool” again.

For LeBron & Kyrie to be cool it would take Kyrie calling LeBron to apologize says @bwood_33 pic.twitter.com/2S9NXCdfiY — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 19, 2021

Both players clearly have gone their separate paths since the glory days in Cleveland, but it is tough to see that they aren’t really friendly any longer.

Irving and the Nets may be the biggest threat to James and the Lakers’ back-to-back title hopes this season.

If the two square off in the NBA Finals, it could go down as one of the greatest series and rivalries ever.