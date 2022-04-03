Report: LeBron James to miss Lakers’ crucial contest vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in an important match on Sunday.

Unfortunately, L.A. might be facing even more of an uphill battle, as the team will reportedly be without LeBron James.

Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2022

The 18-time All-Star leads the Lakers in scoring this season with 30.3 points per game. He is also adding 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

The Lakers are currently one game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The 10th seed is the last slot for the play-in tournament. If L.A. fails to nab that spot, it will have no way of reaching the playoffs this season.