Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter will be the executive producers of a new docuseries, “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” per Jay Connor of Yahoo! Sports.

The series will follow around James’ son Bronny, Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire and other big-name high school players such as BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Shy Odom and Ziaire Williams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uninterrupted on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences,” Lauren Anderson, co-head of content and programming at IMDb TV, said in a statement provided to The Root. “Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers’ dynamic and exceptional journey last season. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docuseries captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory — both on and off the court.”

The elder James has been extremely active with his Uninterrupted ventures, and this docuseries should show an inside look at Sierra Canyon School’s 2019-20 campaign.

While the younger James is still in high school, it will be interesting to see his journey at Sierra Canyon as he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps.