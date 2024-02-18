Lakers Rumors

Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny linked to Raptors

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Bronny James
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A recent report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania has associated the Toronto Raptors with LeBron James’ son Bronny.

If the Raptors don’t make any trades between now and the 2024 NBA Draft, they could have up to three picks in the upcoming draft, including as many as two first-round selections.

Toronto’s lone second-round pick also projects to be in the early part of the round, considering the team owns the Detroit Pistons’ pick. The Pistons hold the worst record in the entire league right now at 8-46, though they are just one game back of the Washington Wizards for the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that has been connected to the younger James recently. The team is reportedly open to acquiring him in order to make the elder James happy.

The younger James didn’t do much to raise his draft stock in the University of Southern California’s recent loss to the University of Colorado Boulder. Granted, he did log just 14 minutes of playing time, but the 19-year-old ended up with a mere two points, two assists and one rebound while shooting 1-of-2 from the field.

It makes sense that the Raptors are reportedly scouting the younger James, considering that the team is entering a new chapter and would likely love to add as much young talent as possible.

Over 50 games of the 2023-24 regular season are in the books for the Raptors, and they have looked like one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. At 19-36, the Raptors own a better record than just three other teams in the conference: the Pistons, Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

One of the few bright spots for the team this season has been the play of Scottie Barnes, who will participate in the All-Star Game on Sunday. The 22-year-old is averaging 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in his third NBA season while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell reveals his dogged mindset as family was ‘panicking’ when Lakers were considering trading him
Lakers News
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
LeBron James shows major love to Patrick Mahomes after quarterback leads Chiefs to Super Bowl victory
Lakers News
Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie
Lakers offer injury updates on Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie
Lakers News
Spencer Dinwiddie Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie on Lakers: ‘When everything’s on the line, they can rise to a level that no other team can get to’
Lakers News
Lost your password?