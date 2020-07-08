- Report: LeBron James Said Clippers’ Baron Davis Was Someone ‘He’d Go to War With’ in 2010
Report: LeBron James Said Clippers’ Baron Davis Was Someone ‘He’d Go to War With’ in 2010
- Updated: July 8, 2020
The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the teams linked to superstar LeBron James during the free agency period of 2010.
According to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, James declared that then-Clippers guard Baron Davis was someone he would go to war with.
“The Clippers’ pitch was strictly about success on the court, and James gave them reason to think he shared their vision,” Bucher wrote. “At one point, [Maverick] Carter made a dismissive comment about Davis, and LeBron snapped at him that Davis was someone ‘he’d go to war with,’ sources say.”
James ended up going to the Miami Heat in 2010, an infamous move which some still consider to be a blemish on his near-perfect career.
Nonetheless, he experienced a ton of success in Miami. The All-Star participated in four finals, won two championships and earned two MVP trophies during his four-season stint with the Heat.
A partnership between Davis and James would have been interesting. Davis has career averages of 16.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
The former star guard played with passion and persistence back in his prime. However, he never made it to the NBA Finals during his career.
That would have presumably changed had Davis joined forces with James. The three-time champion has been to nine NBA Finals over the course of his 17-year career.
This season, James is hoping to win the fourth title of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.