Report: LeBron James could return to Lakers lineup for Friday’s game vs. Kings

LeBron James is currently in the midst of the longest absence from the NBA court in his entire career.

However, that absence could end tonight.

According to a Friday report, the four-time MVP may make his return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup for Friday’s game versus the Sacramento Kings.

If he does not return against the Kings, his return is expected to come shortly after.

This is obviously huge news for a Lakers team that has struggled in his absence. Even since fellow superstar Anthony Davis’ recent return, the Lakers have not looked like the juggernaut that won the NBA title last season.

If James can hit the ground running, there is little doubt that the Lakers will be able to set themselves up for another deep playoff run.

Obviously, James is hoping that this season’s playoff run ends with him hoisting the fifth NBA championship trophy of his legendary career.