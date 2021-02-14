The NBA issued a warning to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in response to his controversial flopping during the Lakers’ Friday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

James’ flop took place during the latter part of the second quarter of the game, which resulted in a foul being assessed to the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks.

The NBA instituted the rule at the start of the 2012-13 season in response to the practice of players attempting to draw fouls through exaggerated contact.

This was the first time James has been flagged for the effort this season, which allows him to simple get off with a warning. Any further violations of the rule will result in successive fines of $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 and $30,000. A sixth violation would involve either a heavier fine or even suspension.