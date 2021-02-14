- Report: LeBron James receives warning from NBA for flopping against Memphis Grizzlies
- LeBron James shares hilarious ‘secret’ on why he’s still in his prime at age 36
- Giannis Antetokounmpo boldly states that Jazz, not Lakers, are best team in Western Conference
- Lamar Odom talks trash to Aaron Carter’s face, says he’s getting knocked out come June 12
- Anthony Davis gives concerning update on his latest Achilles injury
- Draymond Green’s emphatic 3-word reaction to LeBron James takeover vs. Grizzlies
- Video: LeBron James destroys the rim vs. Grizzlies with insane jackhammer dunk
- Video: LeBron James hits 3rd straight jumper, proceeds to talk trash to Grizzlies bench
- Video: Grizzlies announcers lose their minds after LeBron James flops
- Video: LeBron James and Anthony Davis seen on double date at posh Los Angeles restaurant
Report: LeBron James receives warning from NBA for flopping against Memphis Grizzlies
-
- Updated: February 14, 2021
The NBA issued a warning to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in response to his controversial flopping during the Lakers’ Friday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule Feb. 12 vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NovQbnBEE0
— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 13, 2021
James’ flop took place during the latter part of the second quarter of the game, which resulted in a foul being assessed to the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks.
The NBA instituted the rule at the start of the 2012-13 season in response to the practice of players attempting to draw fouls through exaggerated contact.
This was the first time James has been flagged for the effort this season, which allows him to simple get off with a warning. Any further violations of the rule will result in successive fines of $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 and $30,000. A sixth violation would involve either a heavier fine or even suspension.