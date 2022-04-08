Report: LeBron James out for the rest of the season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain.

Lakers say LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season for continued healing of his ankle sprain and expected full recovery. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2022

James can now rest and get healthy for the 2022-23 campaign rather than risk worsening the injury over the final two games of the season.

The 18-time All-Star dealt with a few injuries this season that only allowed him to play 56 games, but he was one of the best players in the league when he was on the floor.

This season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.