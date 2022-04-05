- Report: LeBron James out for Lakers showdown vs. Suns
Report: LeBron James out for Lakers showdown vs. Suns
- Updated: April 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need some wins if they want to make it to the play-in tournament.
They have a big game on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, and Lakers star LeBron James is set to miss the matchup.
Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will miss second consecutive game tonight vs. Suns.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2022
The Lakers have had a season full of disappointments, and it seems increasingly likely that they will miss out on the postseason altogether.
L.A. has only four games left in the regular season, and it currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference. The team is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 10 seed in the West.