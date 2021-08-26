- Report: LeBron James makes history with record-breaking sale on NBA Top Shot
- Updated: August 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to breaking records in the NBA.
Recently, he made history after one of his collectibles on NBA Top Shot was sold for over $230,000. It marked the highest sale ever on the platform.
We now have a new No. 1 all-time top sale.
Marketplace: https://t.co/e5Y6BiJT8F pic.twitter.com/36ZpAzwwFl
— NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) August 26, 2021
NBA Top Shot is a blockchain-based platform officially sanctioned by the league. It lets users buy, sell and trade digital collectibles of NBA players which are similar to traditional trading cards.
James’ Top Shot collectible are quite the rage, as they are currently the top-selling products on the marketplace. In fact, the previous record holder was another collectible that features the Lakers star.
The latest record-breaking collectible shows one of the best plays in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals, when James received a pass from Alex Caruso, drove to the rim and dunked hard while getting fouled. Los Angeles went on to defeat the Miami Heat in the title-clinching contest, giving James his fourth NBA championship.
Five pieces of this series of collectibles had previously been sold at an average price of over $75,000. However, the buyer seems to have valued this particular collectible even more highly.
James is looking to win another title next season. If he successfully does so, fans can expect more of his collectibles to break more records in the blockchain space.