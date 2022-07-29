Report: LeBron James is ‘extremely happy’ in Los Angeles despite Lakers’ recent struggles

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly is “extremely happy” in Los Angeles despite the fact that the Lakers have struggled recently.

The Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season and failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

“Sources briefed on the matter stress that James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. “He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.”

James is also playing some of the best basketball of his career in Los Angeles. Last season, the four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers built a solid team around James in the 2019-20 season, and he led the franchise to an NBA title in the league’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Part of the reason the Lakers have struggled the past two seasons has been James’ health, as the 18-time All-Star missed 26 games in the 2021-22 season and missed time in the 2020-21 season with an ankle injury.

In addition to James’ injuries, star forward Anthony Davis appeared in just 40 games last season due to various ailments. Whenever a team’s two best players are banged up, it’s going to be hard for it to compete for an NBA title.

James will soon be officially eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers, so it is a good sign for the team that he is happy being in Los Angeles. An improved roster and performance from the team in the 2022-23 season would also probably go a long way to keeping James happy with the Lakers.