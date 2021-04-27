As the 2021 NBA Playoffs creep closer, there are plenty of reasons for Los Angeles Lakers fans to be hopeful.

A big one is the status of LeBron James, who is reportedly looking “strong” as he ramps things up as he nears his return to game action.

“James could return as soon as this week, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski,” wrote Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “James has looked ‘strong’ in his ramp-up workouts on the Lakers’ current road trip, a source told ESPN.”

James has been out for over a month due to a high ankle sprain. Without him, the Lakers have struggled offensively, although their defense has held up well.

It’s part of the blessing and curse of having James on the roster. He does so many things at a very high level, and therefore when he’s out, his team misses him that much more.

The Lakers have a relatively easy schedule in the coming days. However, the schedule will toughen in early May, with opponents such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Many around the league feel if James returns soon, the Lakers will still be the favorites to repeat as NBA champs.