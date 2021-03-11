Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has the NBA’s most popular jersey through the first half of the 2020-21 season.

James edged out Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic for the top spot.

The NBA’s top jersey sellers in the season’s first half: 1. LeBron James

2. Luka Doncic

3. Kevin Durant

4. Stephen Curry

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/S6VEgopEVS — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2021

James has led the Lakers to a 24-13 record this season. They currently hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

After winning the NBA title last season, James and the Lakers have had to fight through injuries and a shortened offseason during the 2020-21 campaign.

With Anthony Davis out of the lineup due to a calf injury, James has had to carry the load for the Lakers in recent weeks.

Despite turning 36 years old this season, James is still putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

He is averaging 25.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.

It is clear that James is still one of the league’s best players, and fans have shown their appreciation by purchasing his jersey more than anyone else’s.