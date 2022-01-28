- Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all listed as questionable for Lakers vs. Hornets
Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all listed as questionable for Lakers vs. Hornets
- Updated: January 28, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers released a loaded injury report ahead of Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Russell Westbrook has emerged on the injury report with right knee soreness. L.A.’s entire Big 3 is listed as questionable for the contest, and so is Avery Bradley.
Guard Malik Monk will not play in Friday’s game due to a groin injury.
Malik Monk won’t get a “revenge game” opp tonight against his former team. He’s OUT with groin soreness. Avery Bradley, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are all QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/yDxRDbTqRp
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 28, 2022
It’s obviously an ugly injury report for the Lakers. Injuries have not been kind to L.A. so far this season, and the team is hoping that there are better days ahead in that regard.
The Lakers are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Friday, as they were dismantled by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Los Angeles’ 105-87 loss to the Sixers pushed the Lakers back under .500 on the season at 24-25. The Lakers are the No. 9 in the Western Conference and seem to be in danger of landing in the play-in once again.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have missed time this season with injuries, but the Lakers have been able to count on Westbrook being in the lineup. He has yet to miss a game.
Westbrook is averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Los Angeles is certainly hoping that some of its players listed as questionable for Friday’s game will be able to play. The team could use a positive development.