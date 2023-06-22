Report: LeBron James and Joel Embiid teaming up to launch new media company

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are becoming teammates off the court as they get set to start a new media company.

For James, his production company’s involvement in the pending documentary on Embiid is just the latest effort in what’s helped the Lakers superstar become a media presence.

Embiid’s development during his formative years in Cameroon helped him blossom from simply a player with potential into the NBA’s 2023 MVP.

His talent was first discovered during a 2011 basketball camp by former NBA player Luc Mbah a Moute, also a native of Cameroon. From there, Embiid found his way to the University of Kansas and eventually the 76ers.

Despite being the third overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid was forced to sit out two consecutive seasons at the start of his career due to foot problems. Once he regained his health, he showed why he was such a hot commodity.

During each of Embiid’s last six seasons, he has averaged a double-double, and he recently won his second straight scoring title. This past season, he earned his first MVP award.

James is well aware of the thrill of winning such a prestigious accolade and also fighting against the odds. His formative years were often spent under difficult circumstances in Akron, Ohio, but will eventually pay off with a selection into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his incredible 20-year career, James has not only garnered his share of awards, but also established new NBA records and collected four championship rings.

Not content to simply show off his outstanding basketball skills, James eventually branched out into media development. Since the creation of SpringHill, James’ media company has produced films and series that have been very successful.

Matchups involving the Lakers and 76ers inevitably have had James and Embiid going to battle against each other, with more struggles to come in the future. Yet, despite that competitive atmosphere, the two players appear to be on the same wavelength off the court.