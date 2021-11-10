Report: LeBron James and 6 others players on injury report for Lakers matchup vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers’ injury woes continue.

LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker will continue to be out when the team takes on the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but additional players could miss the game.

Austin Reaves, an undrafted guard, has impressed teammates, coaches and fans with his heady play and smooth stroke from the outside. He has garnered comparisons to Alex Caruso, a fan favorite who left the team via free agency during the offseason.

Rajon Rondo, the 15-year veteran and two-time NBA champion, gave the Lakers a serious lift in their rollercoaster win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. He had eight assists and just one turnover in about 12 minutes of play.

Unfortunately, he got ejected in the fourth quarter after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul.

Anthony Davis led the way with 32 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and five blocked shots despite a lingering stomach ailment and sprained thumb.

Carmelo Anthony lit it up off the bench, putting up 29 points and hitting 7-of-10 3-pointers.

The Heat have a 7-3 record, but they could be a little shorthanded themselves. Forward Markieff Morris, a former Laker, will be out after receiving a violent cheap shot from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

In addition, star center Bam Adebayo and Sixth Man of the Year hopeful Tyler Herro are listed as questionable for the contest at Staples Center.