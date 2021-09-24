Report: Lakers work out free-agent wing with goal of filling 14th roster spot by next week

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly worked out forward James Ennis this week.

Ennis is a potential candidate to fill the Lakers’ 14th roster spot for the 2021-22 season.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka previously said that he wants to fill the spot before next week’s training camp.

Ennis, 31, spent last season with the Orlando Magic. He appeared in 41 games, making 37 starts for Orlando.

Last season, the veteran averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Ennis would provide the Lakers with some solid wing depth, especially since he is a very efficient shooter from 3-point range.

The Lakers are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.