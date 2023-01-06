Report: Lakers work out 6-foot-4 shooting guard Tyler Dorsey for potential 10-day signing

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be working hard to find a way to improve their roster, and on Thursday, they reportedly worked out guard Tyler Dorsey.

Tyler Dorsey, who was waved by the Dallas Mavericks last month, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, sources told @YahooSports. General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham were both in the gym watching Dorsey. — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 5, 2023

Dorsey, who is listed at 6-foot-4, most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks this season. He appeared in three games and averaged 3.0 points in 2.7 minutes per game while shooting 80.0 percent overall from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.

In the past, he’s had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies, while also playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos of the Greek Basket League.

Dorsey is originally from Pasadena, Calif., and after being a high school standout, he played two seasons with the University of Oregon, where he had a very strong showing in the 2016 Pac-12 Conference tournament. The following year, he helped lead the Ducks to the Final Four.

In college, Dorsey showed the ability to hit the 3-ball, hitting 41.6 percent of his shots from that distance during his time with the Ducks.

The Lakers already have a considerable amount of depth at both guard positions. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV have been playing well at the 2 spot, and it would be hard for Dorsey to schlep some playing time for himself should he be added to the team’s roster.

Positionally, the Lakers’ biggest need is greater depth at both forward spots, as they sorely need productive two-way players with depth who are taller than 6-foot-6 and can hit 3-pointers at a high rate of accuracy.

The return of Juan Toscano-Anderson from an ankle injury has helped to a certain extent in that regard. Although he isn’t a player who will get major playing time, his ability to defend and bring a high level of intensity, not to mention hit some occasional 3-pointers, is much welcomed in Los Angeles.

The team has won three in a row and four of its last five games, and it will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday before two road games versus the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets on Saturday and Monday, respectively.