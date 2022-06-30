Report: Lakers will target these 8 players in free agency using full taxpayer mid-level exception

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will target several players in free agency using their full taxpayer mid-level exception.

Los Angeles is trying to bolster its depth by signing a proven player to help Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the 2022-23 season.

“Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote.

The Lakers are casting a wide net in free agency in hopes of landing one of these players. A couple of the most intriguing names on the list may be Porter and Batum, as they played key roles for teams in the Lakers’ division last season.

Porter, who played for the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 season, averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

He ended up starting some games in the NBA Finals and was a key part of the Warriors’ turnaround from a 2-1 deficit against the Boston Celtics.

As for Batum, he has been a steady presence for the Los Angeles Clippers in recent years. Last season, Batum averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

Both players would immediately improve the Lakers’ depth.

Warren is also an intriguing case, as he has a ton of upside but has played in just four games over the past two seasons.

Regardless of who the Lakers end up with, it’s good to see that they are focused on bringing in an impact player.