- Report: Lakers will open 2022-23 season with huge matchup against Warriors
- Richard Jefferson says LeBron James has ‘not done enough as a Laker’ to be considered a Lakers great
- Report: Rob Pelinka surprising many around NBA with hesitancy to attach multiple draft picks in Russell Westbrook trade talks
- Report: Lakers sources insist they have options beyond ones that have been reported
- LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
- Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
- Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world
- Draymond Green explains why prime Carmelo Anthony was a better scorer than prime Kevin Durant
- Report: Vanessa Bryant cried as her lawyer accused L.A. deputies of sharing Kobe crash scene photos ‘for a laugh’
- LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
Report: Lakers will open 2022-23 season with huge matchup against Warriors
- Updated: August 13, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will be opening up their 2022-23 season with a road matchup against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2022
The official NBA schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released, though the league has traditionally offered some early highlights prior to its full schedule announcement.
Being in the arena when the Warriors accept their championship rings is likely to leave the Lakers with a sense of frustration over last season’s troubles.
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers were seen as prime contenders for another NBA title. There was excitement over the addition of guard Russell Westbrook.
Instead of a title run, chemistry issues with Westbrook and key injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James helped crash any hopes of a championship season for the Lakers.
The hope is that the 2022-23 season will be different for L.A. It will all start against the Warriors on Oct. 18.