Report: Lakers will open 2022-23 season with huge matchup against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will be opening up their 2022-23 season with a road matchup against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2022

The official NBA schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released, though the league has traditionally offered some early highlights prior to its full schedule announcement.

Being in the arena when the Warriors accept their championship rings is likely to leave the Lakers with a sense of frustration over last season’s troubles.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers were seen as prime contenders for another NBA title. There was excitement over the addition of guard Russell Westbrook.

Instead of a title run, chemistry issues with Westbrook and key injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James helped crash any hopes of a championship season for the Lakers.

The hope is that the 2022-23 season will be different for L.A. It will all start against the Warriors on Oct. 18.