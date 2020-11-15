The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are willing to discuss a trade centered around Danny Green with other teams.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks could be one of the teams willing to absorb the final year of Green’s two-year $30 million contract.

“Something to keep an eye on: per sources, the Lakers will discuss Danny Green trades with teams that have interest,” Begley wrote. “It’s unclear if the Knicks would consider taking on Green’s deal, but they would have the cap space to absorb it if they decline the options they have on some of their veteran players.”

Green signed the two-year deal with the Lakers last summer, but he didn’t have a great season.

The 33-year-old saw his points per game drop from 10.3 during the 2018-19 season to 8.0 in the 2019-20 campaign.

While he did play less minutes per game last season compared to that of the 2018-19 campaign, Green shot a worse percentage from 3-point range and the field last year.

He went from shooting 46.5 percent from the field in the 2018-19 season to shooting just 41.6 percent last year.

His 3-point percentage took an even bigger drop, going from 45.5 percent to 36.7 percent.

The Lakers may want to move Green’s contract to free up cap space to bring back players such as Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, or to pursue another player.

Regardless, the fact that the Lakers are listening to deals isn’t a great sign for Green’s future with the team.