Report: Lakers will ‘definitely have interest’ in Doc Rivers if he’s fired by Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keeping a close eye on Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst said during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Lakers are “watching developments closely” with Rivers and will “definitely have interest” if he’s fired by Philadelphia.

The Sixers were eliminated by the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Philadelphia had evened its series against Miami at two games apiece following Game 4, but it lost Games 5 and 6 to lose the series.

The Lakers are looking to replace Frank Vogel, who was let go following the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season. Vogel won a title with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season, but the team failed to make the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign.

Rivers led the Sixers to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and the team was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 campaign.

It would be an interesting move for the Sixers to part ways with Rivers after just two seasons, but the team has come up short in the playoffs under his guidance.

Last year, Philly was upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round despite being the No. 1 seed in the conference.

In his career as a head coach, Rivers has compiled a 1043-735 regular season record and 104-100 postseason record.

Rivers is familiar with coaching in Los Angeles, as he spent seasons years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and led them to six playoff appearances.