Report: Lakers will be very undermanned vs. Raptors with LeBron James and Anthony Davis among those out

The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough task ahead of them on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, as superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both miss the contest.

Injury report for tonight in Toronto: Davis: out (non-Covid illness)

LeBron: out (left ankle soreness)

Gabriel: out (left shoulder sprain)

Beverley: doubtful (right knee soreness) — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 7, 2022

The Lakers saw their three-game winning streak get snapped on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis left that game after seeing just eight minutes of action due to flu-like symptoms.

He’s been mentioned as a prime MVP candidate recently, as he was averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting over his last nine games before Tuesday’s contest.

James did what he could to lead the Lakers to a win by recording 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, but it wasn’t enough.

Now, Los Angeles will have to look to supporting players to step up. One can only wonder what type of role point guard Russell Westbrook, who has played spectacularly off the bench this season, will have against the Raptors.

Lonnie Walker IV, who is averaging 16.2 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc, will surely take on a lead role Wednesday. He’s scored at least 20 points in five different games this season.

Austin Reaves could also see increased usage, as he is currently averaging 10.3 points per contest.

Reserve big man Wenyen Gabriel will also miss the contest with a shoulder injury while veteran guard Patrick Beverley is listed as doubtful with right knee soreness.

Wednesday’s game will be the fourth game of a six-game road trip for the Lakers. Los Angeles will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and Detroit Pistons on Sunday before returning home for a three-game home stand.

The Lakers currently have a record of 10-13 and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. They are just three games back of the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in sixth place in the conference.

Another positive 10-game run like the one the Lakers are currently on would go a long way toward lifting them in the standings. A playoff spot doesn’t seem too far-fetched right now, but the Lakers can’t allow themselves to go through rough patches like the two separate five-game losing streaks they experienced earlier this season.