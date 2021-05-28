Report: Lakers were able to utilize film room for first time this season on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly able to use their film room for the first time this season on Wednesday after reaching the 85 percent COVID-19 vaccine threshold necessary for lesser restrictions on Monday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

“With the Lakers having reached the 85% COVID-19 vaccine threshold on Monday — which allows for lesser restrictions — they were finally able to utilize their film room for the first time this season on Wednesday and they didn’t have to wear face masks, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Haynes.

The Lakers previously had to conduct film sessions on the practice court.

“Prior to attaining the threshold, film studies were conducted on the practice court with masked-up players and coaches spread out across the facility and doors were left open for ventilation,” wrote Haynes. “Multiple Lakers players told Yahoo Sports that Wednesday’s session felt ‘normal’ again.”

The Lakers were able to tie up the series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and on Thursday night, they won again, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series.

“You don’t realize how important and productive it is to have film sessions in an intimate setting until you lose it,” one Lakers player told Yahoo Sports. “When guys are together in close proximity, you’re much more engaged, and especially when you don’t have to wear a mask.”

After falling in the first game of the series in Phoenix, the Lakers seem to be getting better with each game.

Los Angeles has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series on Sunday with Game 4 of the series taking place at Staples Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PST.