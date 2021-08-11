Report: Lakers weighing potential signing of former All-Star point guard

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers have considered the idea of signing guard Isaiah Thomas to a deal.

“The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster spots open and have weighed using one of them to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources say,” wrote Marc Stein. “The addition of Thomas is far from assured, sources stressed, but the Lakers are looking for additional backcourt punch as well as wing depth as they decide how to supplement the 12 veteran players they have under contract.”

Thomas and the Lakers had a short stint together during the 2017-18 season. He appeared in just 17 games for the team and averaged 15.6 points per contest.

Thomas was out of the league for most of the 2020-21 season. Since being traded from the Boston Celtics several years ago, he has struggled to find a permanent home.

The 32-year-old had some outstanding seasons with Boston. He was named an All-Star twice during his stint there, and in the 2016-17 season, he averaged 28.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He made 46.3 percent of his shots from the field and 37.9 percent of his shots from deep.

At 5-foot-9, there is no question that Thomas is a defensive liability, but when he is at his best, he makes up for it on the offensive end. It would make sense for the Lakers to roll the dice on him, as it would be a very low-risk move.

Thomas is surely open to the idea of playing anywhere at this point in his career.