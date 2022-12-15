Report: Lakers, Warriors and Clippers may have interest in Jakob Poeltl

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors reportedly may have interest in San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl this season.

Poeltl, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, has put up solid numbers for the Spurs this season.

He could improve a team’s defense and rebounding from the center position.

“The San Antonio Spurs (9-18) round out the list of bottom-performers/top-lottery contenders.” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote. “Does center Jakob Poeltl fit into their long-term plans? He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer and could be the best available center at the deadline. “Teams like the Clippers, Warriors and Lakers may have an interest. Additionally, sources indicate the Spurs have made veterans Josh Richarson and Doug McDermott available.”

It makes sense that the Lakers are interested in Poeltl, as the team has had to play Anthony Davis at center for all of the 2022-23 season.

The team did sign Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones in the offseason, but neither player is as talented as Poeltl down low.

This season, Poeltl is averaging 12.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 block per game while shooting 64.0 percent from the field for the Spurs. With San Antonio looking like one of the worst teams in the league, Poeltl could be on the move since he will be hitting free agency after the season.

It’s unclear what the Spurs would be looking for in return for Poeltl, but the Lakers do have draft capital they could dangle in a trade if they deem the big man to be worth it.

The Clippers and Warriors could also use a player like Poeltl, as both teams are very thin at the center position.

Golden State has Kevon Looney as its starting center, but former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has struggled so much that the team moved him to the G League to work on his game. It’s possible they would be willing to move him in a deal that brings Poeltl to Golden State.

The Clippers could view Poeltl as insurance or even a better option than their current center Ivica Zubac.

With both of those teams looking to contend for an NBA title this season, the Lakers may have their work cut out for them if they truly wanted to trade for Poeltl.

Los Angeles has looked a lot better since its 2-10 start to the season, winning nine of its last 15 games behind some strong play from Anthony Davis.

It will be interesting for Lakers fans to see how the team tries to improve ahead of this season’s trade deadline.