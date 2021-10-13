- Report: Lakers waiving promising rookie Mac McClung
- LeBron James issues a stern warning about chemistry on the Lakers: ‘It’s going to take a minute’
- Video: Media members lose it as LeBron James and Anthony Davis discuss ending to ‘Squid Game’
- Frank Vogel announces epic starting lineup for Lakers’ Tuesday night matchup vs. Warriors
- Rajon Rondo’s surprising thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s personality
- Report: Lakers announce latest timetable for Talen Horton-Tucker’s return from injury
- Report: Lakers announce incredible change to starting 5 tonight against Warriors
- Report: Lakers progressing towards 2-way deal with intriguing prospect
- Carmelo Anthony says he needed to hear LeBron James say, ‘I need you’ before joining Lakers
- Video: Russell Westbrook slaps away grown man who tries to take his sneakers after Lakers game
Report: Lakers waiving promising rookie Mac McClung
-
- Updated: October 13, 2021
According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiving rookie Mac McClung.
The youngster will reportedly now join L.A.’s G League affiliate team.
The Lakers are waiving Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic. McLung will join the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 13, 2021
McClung had a solid career at the collegiate level. He spent the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech University. There, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
He shot the ball at a 41.9 percent clip from the field and 34.3 percent clip from deep during his time with the Red Raiders.
He certainly seems to have a fair amount of potential, and he’ll look to prove his worth in the G League. If he finds some success at that level, perhaps he could get a chance in the NBA.
The Lakers are clearly making some final roster decisions as the 2021-22 regular season nears. The team will open its campaign next week.