Report: Lakers waiving promising rookie Mac McClung

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiving rookie Mac McClung.

The youngster will reportedly now join L.A.’s G League affiliate team.

The Lakers are waiving Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic. McLung will join the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 13, 2021

McClung had a solid career at the collegiate level. He spent the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech University. There, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He shot the ball at a 41.9 percent clip from the field and 34.3 percent clip from deep during his time with the Red Raiders.

He certainly seems to have a fair amount of potential, and he’ll look to prove his worth in the G League. If he finds some success at that level, perhaps he could get a chance in the NBA.

The Lakers are clearly making some final roster decisions as the 2021-22 regular season nears. The team will open its campaign next week.