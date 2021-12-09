Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, reportedly is being threatened online by people who want to leak photos of the dead body of Kobe Bryant.

“Vanessa Bryant fears that graphic images of the bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant taken at the scene of the helicopter crash in which they died will follow her and her other three daughters, saying in a court filing that she has been ‘taunted online by people threatening to leak the photos or posting fake images of my husband’s dead body,'” the Washington Post’s Cindy Boren wrote. “Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and has accused sheriff’s deputies and firefighters of taking and sharing photos of human remains from the scene of the Jan. 26, 2020, crash in which Kobe Bryant, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter and five other people lost their lives. Her comments came in a six-page district court filing Monday that was in response to a motion by the county to have the case dismissed.”

It is extremely disturbing that people would do such a cruel thing to Vanessa Bryant and the rest of the family after the tragedy that occurred in January of last year.

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in NBA and Lakers history. He won five NBA titles during his playing career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame following his passing.

Hopefully Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit will put an end to the unnecessary threats at the family once and for all.