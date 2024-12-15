Lakers upgrade LeBron James’ status before Sunday’s game vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have a measuring stick game coming up on their regular-season schedule. They will take on a Memphis Grizzlies team that’s been playing as well as any squad in the NBA over the past multiple weeks on Sunday night.

Memphis has won nine of its last 10 contests, and at 18-8 on the season, owns the second-best record in the Western Conference right now.

However, it’s unclear at this time whether or not the Lakers will have to face off against the red-hot Grizzlies without LeBron James in the lineup. James hasn’t suited up for Los Angeles since the team’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks back on Dec. 6, and he’s listed as questionable to play versus the Grizzlies due to a left foot injury.

The Lakers’ quality of play lately has been a mixed big sans the 39-year-old. In James’ first game he was sidelined, Los Angeles still picked up a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 8.

The storied franchise beat Portland by nine points behind some big performances from Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell. All three players dropped 23-plus points, and Russell totaled a season-high 28 on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 from deep.

But in Los Angeles’ most recent contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 13, the Lakers came up short thanks in large to a forgettable game from an offensive standpoint. Los Angeles dropped just 87 points as a team in what was one of the Lakers’ worst collective scoring performances of the season so far.

The Lakers will try to snap the Grizzlies’ current winning streak on Sunday. Memphis’ streak of four consecutive wins is the second-longest streak of any team in its conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder — who are perched atop the conference standings with a record of 20-5 — are riding a five-game winning streak.

Lakers fans should hope that James will make his return to the floor against Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and company. If he doesn’t, Los Angeles might not have enough offensive firepower to earn a win, considering the team isn’t far removed from its 87-point showing against Minnesota.