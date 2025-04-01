Report: Diddy accuser claims LeBron saw him in rough shape after being sexually assaulted at ‘freak-off’

New disturbing allegations against disgraced hip-hop artist Sean “Diddy” Combs have recently come to light. A man named Joseph Manzaro is suing Diddy for human trafficking and alleges that during a freak-off party in Miami back in 2015, he was sexually assaulted.

Manzaro also claims that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saw him in rough shape after he was sexually assaulted.

“A new Diddy accuser claims he was sexually assaulted, raped and humiliated at a ‘freak-off’ party in Miami … and he says Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Gloria Estefan saw him in rough shape,” TMZ Sports reported.

Manzaro supposedly saw James wandering in a hallway in a bath towel, and James said, “Y’all better do something about that,” after seeing Manzaro in his state.

According to the lawsuit, Manzaro was drugged and sent to Star Island for the aforementioned party. At the party, he got humiliated by Diddy, who strapped a penis to his face.

People jeered and poked fun at Manzaro as he was, by force, paraded from room to room. Diddy even called for Manzaro to get degraded and demanded people to take his clothes off.

He was subsequently stripped of his clothes and put in a thong bikini bottom along with a black leather mask that was zipped over his head.

Manzaro is suing Diddy along with his supposed drug mule Brendan Paul and is looking for damages, but Diddy’s legal team has vehemently denied the accusations against the artist in a message to TMZ.

“This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday,” the statement read. “No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”

If Manzaro did indeed see James during the night in question, James was still years removed from beginning his stint with the storied Lakers organization. In 2015, James was in the early stages of his second stint playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

James has received backlash for his relationship with Diddy. Back in November of last year, one fan heckled James at an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams and accused him of being at Diddy parties.

Hopefully, if Diddy and Paul are guilty as charged, they will soon be held responsible and face the consequences for what allegedly happened to Manzaro all those years ago.