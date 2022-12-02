The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have finally found their groove, winning six of their last eight games to move to 8-12 on the season.

Despite that improvement, they only sit in 13th place in the Western Conference and are currently outside of the playoff picture. The team is reportedly weighing three different paths for a potential trade.

Lakers expected to make a trade by mid-January

Another report states that the organization is expected to make a trade within the next month.

“Talking to people around the Lakers organization the last week or so, I am convinced that the Lakers will make a trade or trades to improve this team,” said ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I think the figuring out period, ‘prove it to us’ period has passed. They have proven it. They’ve seen Anthony Davis playing at this bubble level. They’ve seen LeBron James’ commitment on the court and off the court. … And they’ve also seen some of these younger pieces have started to fit around those stars that it is worth it to trade — they’d prefer to only trade one of those two picks but certainly it’s worth it to trade some of the current salary that they have, attach a pick or two picks to it and get this team better. I certainly anticipate by mid-January, if not sooner, we’re talking about an imminent trade.”

It will be interesting to see exactly what type of deal the Lakers end up making. Patrick Beverley, who was acquired by the team in the offseason, is reportedly a “name to watch” on the trade market.

Lakers leaders in the locker room apparently believe the team is just a “couple of players away” from becoming a legitimate contender.

The idea of the Lakers becoming contenders again doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Davis has been dominating recently and looks as good as ever. He’s recording 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while making 56.9 percent of his shots from the field.

James has looked fantastic since coming back from a strained adductor, averaging 28.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from deep in his last four appearances.

One can only wonder if the Lakers will finally make the move to acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. They’ve been linked to those two players for months. While many believe that the duo would instantly vault Los Angeles back to contender status, Lakers staff members apparently are not sold on the two players.

The Lakers will be back in action on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks in what’s sure to be an exciting matchup. It marks the first game of a six-game road trip for the Purple and Gold.