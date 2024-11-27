Videos

LeBron gets harassed and accused at Rams-Eagles game for being at Diddy parties

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
LeBron James
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on hand for Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. However, his fun was spoiled a bit when someone yelled at him and accused him of being present at the infamous parties that were once held by disgraced rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

For a couple of decades, Combs was a major player in the hip hop genre. But numerous sexual misconduct allegations he was engaged in have recently come to light, resulting in numerous lawsuits and multiple criminal charges. He’s reportedly facing anywhere from 15 years in prison to a life sentence.

Lurid details have come out about a number of lavish parties he held at which misdeeds allegedly took place. It is believed that James was in attendance for at least one of them, although there is no hard evidence that he actually went to any of them.

James has become a polarizing figure in recent years, and he has been a target for some fans who love to hate him. But it hasn’t prevented him from continuing to play at a high level in his 22nd NBA season.

After Tuesday’s NBA Cup group play game against the Phoenix Suns, he is averaging 23.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists a game, and he’s shooting 50.7 percent from the field. One of the big keys to his longevity has been the improvement in his 3-point shooting — he had long been a mediocre 3-point shooter, but he made 41.0 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and is at 41.2 percent from that distance so far this season.

The Lakers currently sport a 10-7 record, which is somewhat impressive considering that many people predicted they would be rather mediocre this season.

James is arguably the most famous and recognizable active athlete on the planet, which has allowed him to establish friendships with some of the world’s richest and most powerful people. But of course, people like him need to be careful when it comes to who they decide to associate themselves with.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

J.J. Redick Lakers
Lakers fans speculating that JJ Redick is already calling out Rob Pelinka and the front office
Lakers News
J.J. Redick Lakers
J.J. Redick’s conclusion on why Lakers lost to Nuggets: They just ‘stopped playing’ in the 3rd quarter
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaq shows A’ja Wilson tough love in passionate campaign to lower WNBA rims but gets ripped by Candace Parker
Lakers News
Russell Westbrook Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook’s petty reaction after helping the Nuggets blow out the Lakers
Lakers News
Lost your password?