Report: Lakers update LeBron James’ injury status for Friday night’s matchup vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Anthony Davis (right thing contusion) is listed as probable for the game.

James has not played for the Lakers since Nov. 2 with an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 in the eight games he has missed since the injury and 4-6 without him as a whole this season.

Despite the injuries causing James to appear in just six games this season, he’s been playing at an MVP-caliber level when healthy. The four-time champion is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3.

The Lakers are looking to get back over .500 on the season against the Celtics on Friday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PST from TD Garden in Boston.