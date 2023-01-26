Report: Lakers update injury statuses for Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker and LeBron James vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers released their latest injury report for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles is listing Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James as questionable for the matchup.

Newly acquired forward Rui Hachimura is expected to be available to make his debut for the team.

The Lakers list Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James as questionable vs. San Antonio tonight. Rui Hachimura isn’t listed and will be available for his Lakers debut. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 25, 2023

All in all, this is a good sign for the Lakers, as Davis finally looks ready to return from a stress injury in his right foot. That will be a huge boost to the Lakers’ offense, as Davis was playing some of the best basketball of his career before going down with the injury.

This season, Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the field. He should take some of the weight off of James’ shoulders on offense in tonight’s game.

It will be interesting to see if James ends up playing in this matchup after appearing in Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers may not want to play the four-time champion on the second night of a back-to-back, but they can’t afford to drop a game to the lowly Spurs.

As for Walker, it would be a major boost if he could return from the knee injury that has kept him out for a few weeks.

The Lakers signed Walker in free agency after he spent the beginning of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, and he’s become one of the team’s more reliable scorers. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc this season.

The addition of Hachimura is an exciting one for Lakers fans, and Darvin Ham will have some decisions to make in his rotation to get Hachimura minutes on Wednesday night.

The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks. He will be key if the team wants to make a run at a playoff spot this season.

The Lakers and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.