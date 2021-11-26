Report: Lakers unveil statuses of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Friday’s game vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Friday for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers are trying to win their second straight contest and get over .500 on the season. Currently, the team holds a record of 10-10.

An update was recently provided on the availability of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Friday’s game, and it’s good news. Both players are expected to play.

On the injury report: Frank Vogel expects both LeBron and AD to play tonight against the Kings, and Austin Reaves will remain listed as questionable. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 26, 2021

Davis missed the Lakers’ last game, but it sounds like he’s ready to take the floor again. The eight-time All-Star is playing at a very high level this season, as he’s averaging 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

James, meanwhile, is coming off of a fantastic showing against the Indiana Pacers in which he scored 39 points. He drained a handful of clutch shots to help the Lakers come away with a win.

He’ll hope to build off of that performance on Friday. Over nine games this season, he’s averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

Austin Reaves is listed as questionable for the game against the Kings. The Lakers would certainly like to have him available if possible.

The 23-year-old has made a nice impact so far in his rookie campaign. He’s getting 21.3 minutes of action per contest, and he’s averaging 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He’s shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from deep.

Whether Reaves is available or not, the Lakers will hope to see their Big 3 help the team earn a victory over an unimpressive Kings team. Sacramento is 7-12 on the season.