Report: Lakers unveil starting lineup in highly anticipated rematch vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting five for Sunday night’s home game against the Detroit Pistons, with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in that first unit.

Having both James and Davis in the starting lineup is a welcome sign for a Lakers team that hopes to even their season mark with a victory against the 4-15 Pistons. The 10-11 Lakers are coming off a frustrating 141-137 triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook joins James and Davis as the Lakers’ only players averaging 20 points or more per game this season. Avery Bradley and DeAndre Jordan have not started every game for the Lakers this year, but have been tabbed for starting duty often thus far this season.

James’ presence in the lineup will be of interest, given his scuffle last Sunday with the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart.

The Lakers will next be in action on Tuesday night in another contest against the Kings.