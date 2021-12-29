- Report: Lakers unveil completely different starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. Rockets
-
- Updated: December 28, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are going with a brand new starting lineup once again ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the Houston Rockets.
They’ll be going with a more defensive-minded starting five, featuring the likes of Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson and LeBron James.
Lakers starters tonight: Russell Westbrook
Avery Bradley
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
LeBron James
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2021
Johnson impressed in his debut with the Lakers and interim head coach David Fizdale raved about the youngster after the game due to the forward’s tenacious defense.
James will presumably be playing center again as he has done many times this season already, especially with big man Anthony Davis still dealing with an MCL sprain.
The Lakers are in the midst of a horrendous five-game losing streak and are 16-18 on the season, good for ninth place in the daunting Western Conference.