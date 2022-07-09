Report: Lakers unsuccessfully pursued ‘multiplayer deal’ with Pacers

A new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers were seeking to make a deal with a lottery team from the Eastern Conference, but were quickly shot down.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicated that the Lakers had conversations with the Indiana Pacers about a multiplayer deal, but the talks apparently gained no traction.

“Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the Lakers have also talked to the Indiana Pacers about a multiplayer deal,” McMenamin said. “Now, I’m told that those talks basically went nowhere. The Pacers didn’t believe that the Lakers gave a good of an enough offer to continue having that conversation.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving remains a main trade target for the Lakers, though it’s clear that acquiring the veteran guard has some roadblocks in front of a potential deal.

From the Lakers’ perspective, they would surely be enthusiastic about sending Russell Westbrook as part of a trade package for Irving. However, the lack of enthusiasm about Westbrook from other teams is evident and puts the onus on the Lakers to sweeten the deal.

Given the Nets’ reluctance to make a trade with the Lakers so far, there has been some talk about the idea of another team getting involved in a potential deal that would send Irving to L.A.

Irving turned 30 earlier this year and has some injury history. In addition, his 2021-22 season with the Nets was marred by his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a stance that severely impacted his availability.

When healthy, Irving can be a force on the court. The Lakers are clearly willing to deal with his potential injury risks, but actually getting him in a Lakers uniform remains the current challenge.