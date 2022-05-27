Report: Lakers to hold draft workout with 6 prospects on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to put their disappointing 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror.

They have several months to improve the roster and front office in hopes of becoming title contenders again. One of the possible ways the organization can make the roster better is through the NBA draft.

The team will reportedly hold a draft workout with six prospects on Saturday.

The Lakers are holding a draft workout with the following participants tomorrow (Sat., May 28): Collin Gillespie – Villanova

Tyrese Martin – UConn

Drew Peterson – USC

Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M

Keon Ellis – Alabama

Cole Swider – Syracuse — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 27, 2022

It should be noted that the Lakers currently do not have a selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 23. They don’t have their 2022 first-round pick as a result of a blockbuster deal that brought Anthony Davis to L.A. from the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2019. On the other hand, their second-round pick this year belongs to the San Antonio Spurs.

Even so, the Lakers can still acquire a draft pick in the second round by buying one from another team. In fact, they have previously found success in taking that route.

During the 2019 NBA Draft, L.A. traded for the Orlando Magic’s 46th overall pick in exchange for a future second-rounder and cash considerations. The pick turned out to be Talen Horton-Tucker, who has developed into one of the team’s rotation players.

The front office could also opt to check out the pool of undrafted players once the draft is completed.

Last August, L.A. was able to sign undrafted rookie Austin Reaves to a two-way contract. The University of Oklahoma product became one of the bright spots for the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just 23.2 minutes per game.