Report: Lakers to have new starting lineup without Russell Westbrook vs. Blazers

For tonight’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers will be going with a new starting lineup, as Russell Westbrook will be unable to play.

LeBron and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out. It’ll be his first missed game this season. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 10, 2022

Westbrook has become the scapegoat for what has been a miserable season in L.A. He has played poorly of late, and head coach Frank Vogel has benched him in crunch time in the team’s last two games.

L.A. has reportedly been looking to trade Westbrook, and behind closed doors there has been something of an acknowledgment that this year’s unit is failing and will not work even when healthy.

However, the market for him has seemingly been either scant or nonexistent.

One way or another, people within the organization have realized that something needs to be done in advance of tomorrow’s trade deadline.

The Lakers are currently in the ninth spot in the Western Conference. For them to avoid the play-in tournament, they will have to get hot for an extended period of time.