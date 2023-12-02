Lakers News

Report: Lakers to have nearly entire roster available for Saturday’s matchup vs. Rockets

Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers will have nearly their full roster when they take on Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets at home on Saturday.

Both Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt have been upgraded to available for the matchup. The former hasn’t played since Nov. 22 due to a nasal fracture, while Vanderbilt hasn’t taken the floor for the Lakers this season due to a heel injury.

Additionally, only former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) has been ruled out for the Lakers. LeBron James (left calf contusion) is questionable to play, while Cam Reddish (right groin soreness), Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) and Jaxson Hayes (left elbow soreness) are all listed as probable.

The Lakers have already played the Rockets — who own an 8-8 record — twice since the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

The first game between the two teams took place on Nov. 8. The Rockets ended up winning by 34 points in what was perhaps the Lakers’ worst loss of the season to this point. Green scored a game-high 28 points for Houston in the win and shot 11-of-15 from the field including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

Big man Alperen Sengun also chipped in 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in just 25 minutes of playing time for the Rockets.

But the Lakers avenged their Nov. 8 loss on Nov. 19. Los Angeles won the second matchup between the Lakers and Rockets this season by a final score of 105-104. James was arguably the top performer on either team, as he dropped 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 14-of-19 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.

But Davis wasn’t far behind James in the scoring column. He scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ eighth win of the season.

After hosting the Rockets on Saturday, the Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns at home on Dec. 5. The Suns saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 29.

Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

