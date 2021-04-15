The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are planning to discuss potentially re-signing center Andre Drummond.

The Lakers were able to add Drummond to their roster after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season.

Los Angeles reportedly likes Drummond’s fit alongside superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James which could lead to him being re-signed.

Drummond’s fit makes sense, as he provides the Lakers with a true center alongside Davis and James in the frontcourt.

The Lakers were clearly missing the inside presence they had from Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee last season, and Drummond could play his way into a contract this year.

If the Lakers make yet another deep playoff run, it is hard to see the front office not at least approaching Drummond about staying this offseason.